Fractals are the new must-haves in my camera bag. I was introduced to Fractals a few years back at WPPI. My friend and fellow photographer, Kathy Mukhopadhyay, bought a set and mentioned that they were doing live demos throughout the trade show if I wanted to check them out. I sneaked over briefly to see what all the fuss was about and let me tell you, their booth was packed! People were jammed into their little area just to see what all the talk was about. Sadly by the time I had gotten to the front, they were already sold out.

Fast forward a bit, I was finally able to get my hands on the Fractal Filters Classic set. Now, before I keep going, let me give you a little back story on the product. Nikk, the founder, fellow photographer, and son to photographers was a wedding photographer. He noticed there weren’t really any tools for prisming. This lead him to create Fractals (Get Fractals on Instagram).

What is prisming you ask?

Prisming is an in-camera effect where a photographer places a prism in front of their lens while capturing an image. Depending on the light source and how the photographer angles the prism, it can create a rainbow effect or a mirrored image effect, among other things.

Three reasons I love using fractals

They have three finger rings that you use to hold onto them. I for one have dropped numerous homemade prisms trying to maneuver them and my lens at the same time.

The pouch they come in is perfect! There are dividers for each prism so they will not get scratched rubbing up against each other. It can also be used on a shoulder strap or hooked onto your belt strap.

There is a Fractal community! An online gang, if you will, of other fellow photographers that are using the Fractals and sharing how they did it. How cool is that?

So, if you’re looking for a cool new artistic way to change your photos Fractals is it. It’s super easy to try and so addicting. Check out their site for more information and to see what new filters they have coming out next.