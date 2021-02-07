In this week’s episode, Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington sits down with two Photoshop gurus.

First we learn from Hall of Fame member Dave Cross on how to approach Photoshop and modernize your workflow as well as the Photoshop Virtual Summit.

We also hear from Scott Valentine author of the new book “The Hidden Power of Adobe Photoshop: Mastering Blend Modes and Adjustment Layers for Photography.” Join us for a great show.

Thanks for listening! This InFocus Interview Show episode is brought to you by our partners, Excire, Tamron and Xpozer. If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting them and sharing these links with your friends!