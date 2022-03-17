We welcome you to the Photofocus Roundtable podcast, where each month, our panel discusses some current trends and topics to get your photography moving. This month, we add international experience with Wayne Chasan from Southern Spain.

Thank you Photomatix for sponsoring; click the link to download and try for free.

Joining us is Photofocus author Levi Sim. Our featured topic is inspired by Levi Sim’s post about reflections as an element of making a photo. The panel’s take on the subjects can sometimes be outside the box, sharing what it’s like to be a photographer from their distinct paths.

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He has his dream job as a photographer for Utah State University, and makes portraits for editorial and commercial use, product shots, action pictures, and landscapes in one of the most beautiful places in the world. You can see more of his work on Instagram.

About your hosts

Ron Pepper is a Bay Area photographer specializing in 360° panoramic images for businesses, destinations, homes, schools and more. He’s a LinkedIn Learning author, mentor and trainer. You can follow him on his website or Instagram.

Rob Moroto is a commercial photographer based in Vancouver Island. From homes to people to businesses, Rob loves showing a different perspective through his lens. He sees depth in every person and every object, no matter how plain they may seem. You can follow him on his website or at CalgaryPhotos.ca.

Wayne Chasan is a commercial architectural photographer based in Spain. It is Wayne’s innate ability to capture and create mood, combined with his masterful use of the photographer’s palette of light, form, texture, and composition that makes his images so powerful. His luminous touch enhances the beauty of a location or a moment, regardless of the conditions. You can follow him on his website or Instagram.