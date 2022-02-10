Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives!

This month we chat with photographer and graphic designer Jesse Feyereisen. In our lively discussion Jesse is an open book, sharing great tips on how he’s developed his creativity and discipline. He also discusses how he finds balance in his life between his photography craft, his day job, and his home life.

Jesse Feyereisen is a photographer, graphic designer and digital creative from Wisconsin. To say he’s versatile would be an understatement; he worked on everything from websites to print ads, video, photography and more!

After trying all sorts of genres of photography (from outdoors and wildlife, astrophotography, macro, product, etc.) he only recently discovered a new love for toy photography. And as a recent KelbyOne Photoshop Guru Award winner, his passion for the genre has only increased. You can check out his website here and say hi on Instagram here.

About your hosts

Skip Cohen is president and founder of SkipCohenUniversity.com, founder of Marketing Essentials International and past president of Rangefinder Publishing and WPPI. He’s been an active participant in the professional side of photography since joining Hasselblad USA in 1987 as president. He has co-authored six books on photography and actively supports dozens of projects each year involving photographic education.

Chamira Young loves helping fellow photographers improve their businesses via the Pro Photographer Journey Podcast. You can also find her photography portfolio at ChamiraStudios.com and her art at ArtbyChamira.com, She will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd and photographer with an obsession for creativity and productivity!