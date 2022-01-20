We welcome you to the Photofocus Roundtable podcast, where each month, our panel discusses current trends and topics to get your photography moving. This month, our panel discusses their current interest in live events, as well as how they are using social media.

What events might look like in the future, since we’ve had the chance to sit back and consider what is normal? And will social media become what we thought it would — to bring together, rather than divide?

This month, our featured topic is all about using what you have on hand to make simple backgrounds for your photographs. Joining us is Lauri Novak, Community Manager for Photofocus. The panel’s take on the subjects can sometimes be outside the box. Sharing what it’s like to be a photographer from three distinct paths.

Lauri is an award-winning fine art photographer, mentor and author based outside of Chicago. She has an eye for photographing architecture, traveling as much as possible and just wandering in nature with her camera. You can find her galleries, mentorship programs and photo tours here.

About your hosts

Ron Pepper is a Bay Area photographer specializing in 360° panoramic images for businesses, destinations, homes, schools and more. He’s a LinkedIn Learning author, mentor and trainer. You can follow him on his website or Instagram.

Rob Moroto is a commercial photographer based in Vancouver Island. From homes to people to businesses, Rob loves showing a different perspective through his lens. He sees depth in every person and every object, no matter how plain they may seem. You can follow him on his website or at CalgaryPhotos.ca.

Thank you to Photomatix for sponsoring this episode.