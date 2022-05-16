Building a location list is important, not just for landscape photographers, but also for portrait photographers too. There are a few good reasons for having a plan A, B and C under your belt. Let’s face it when it comes to working with the great outdoors, things often just don’t go to plan. So here are some tips on how to build a location list that can work for you.

Go when it suits you

If you are planning to shoot at a specific time like sunrise or sunset, you have limited time. You don’t want to waste that precious time by looking for great spots to set up the tripod or your model. Instead, go scout various locations at a more convenient time, that isn’t rushed. Perhaps grab a coffee and go for a walk. Take note of where the sun is, even where the sun will be at certain times of the day and any landmarks you may wish to use in your photos. Having the time to perhaps scout a few possible locations in the same area is great too. You may even find a location better suited than your original idea. Having a few possible locations to shoot at different times.

Always have a backup plan

I recently found myself, that it is vital to have a backup plan or two. I picked a great location for a portrait shoot. I scouted at various times of the day and days of the week and it was always VERY quiet. No one there. Of course, the day of the shoot was so busy we couldn’t park the cars, let alone shoot. So we went on to Plan B. It was great.

The following week, we went to shoot another portrait series and decided to go direct to Plan B from the previous week. Except, there was a rather large group having a picnic. Thankfully we also had a Plan C nearby, within walking distance. So having a backup plan is handy. I have even arrived at a proposed landscape spot for sunrise or sunset, only to find loads of people milling about and getting in my potential shots. I could use them in the shot, wait for them to leave or try another nearby location.

Other things to take note of

There will be other things to take note of as well — directionality — North, South, East & West. Maybe even a little sketch map with North marked on it. Take note of where the light is hitting and where the shadows are. Obviously, they will be different at either end of the day, but it will give you some idea.

Carparking — is there enough for you and your team?

Toilet — not necessary, but handy to know

Cafes or petrol stations — Again, not necessary and not always available, but I often like a hot coffee to warm up after an early shoot

Potential hazards — muddy, wet steps, slopes etc. Especially if you are arriving in the dark, it’s handy to know ahead of time

Shelter — are there shelters you can use if the weather turns wet or windy?

Are there any potential hero subjects, a log or rocks, a pier a cool building etc.

It doesn’t have to be elaborate to make magic. Sometimes I am just looking for a few simple areas or some open areas. I also prefer to have a nice quiet area to concentrate and work and I don’t want to feel rushed. Obviously, if you are shooting landscape you may have other requirements for your shoot, but this is a great starting point for how to build a location list that works for you.