Have you ever wondered which cameras feature the best sensors? Well, wonder no more. In this roundup, we’re going to look at the top 10 camera sensors money can buy, according to DXOMARK.

We all know there’s much more to a camera than just the sensor that powers it. Before you make any purchasing decision, you need to factor in autofocus performance, ergonomics, lens availability, screen resolutions, whether or not the camera has IBIS, and so much more. If you want a more well-rounded review experience, check out our reviews that are performed in real-world settings.

However, if you want to narrow down your list of options and search for the perfect camera based on sensor performance, this roundup is for you. Let’s take a look at the 10 best camera sensors according to DXOMARK.

Hasselblad X1D-50c

It should not be a surprise to see a Medium Format sensor top the list of best silicon found in cameras. The 50-megapixel offering found in the Hasselblad X1D-50c (the X1D-50c II uses the same sensor) is a a stunner. While I wasn’t impressed with the contrast-detect autofocus, the images I created with this camera always left me speechless. The dynamic range on offer is incredible. The X1D 50c tops the DXOMARK charts with an overall score of 102.

Pentax 645Z

The Pentax 645Z might be a little long in the tooth now, but there’s no denying its staying power. The sensor in the Medium Format DSLR is a pure delight. When paired up with gorgeous Pentax lenses, it will create rich, detail-filled images with colors that will make you smile from ear to ear. The 645Z is perfect for landscape photographers. It scored 101 in DXOMARK tests and sits in second place.

Leica M11

The newest kid on the Leica block, the M11, came in third place with an overall sensor score of 100. The Leica M11 (read about it here) is unique in that it can shoot at three different resolutions (60MP, 36MP and 18MP) without introducing a crop when switching between modes. The M11 is a Rangefinder camera that packs more tech than you can shake a stick at. However, you’ll pay a hefty price for the sensor and heritage that comes along with it.

Panasonic S1R

The sensors used in Panasonics’ first full-frame cameras are fantastic. The S1R is the pick of the bunch. If you need a high-resolution (47.3MP) camera that will enable you to capture tons of detail, and you want to be able to create gorgeous 4K video, the S1R is for you. Oh, the colors! The beautiful colors will make your heart happy! The Panasonic Lumix S1R scored 100 points and sits in 4th place.

Nikon D850

What!?! A DSLR made the list? How can this be? Calm down, Karen. Believe it or not, DSLRs are not dead. Not by a long way. The D850 is perhaps the greatest DSLR ever made, and it shows in the images that the Nikon D850 can churn out. With an overall score of 100, the sensor in the D850 is equally as comfortable out in the field shooting landscapes as it is shooting portraits in a studio setting. This high-megapixel (45.7MP) DSLR is an absolute steal. It’s built tough and will last a lifetime.

Sony a7R III

The Sony a7R III sits comfortably in 6th place when it comes to its camera sensor. Again, this should not surprise many; after all, Sony has been churning out quality sensors for years. This 42.7-megapixel sensor is favored by many over the larger megapixel offering in the a7R IV thanks to better low-light performance. Scoring 100 during DXOMARK tests, the Sony a7R III represents a genuine high-megapixel bargain considering you can buy one for under $3,000 these days.

Nikon Z 7 II

Nikon’s mirrorless offerings might not be the most exciting cameras on the market (apart from the z 9), but they sure pack a punch where it counts. Sitting in position 7, the Nikon Z 7 II is another high-megapixel (seeing a trend here?) camera that will delight photographers who want to capture all the small details in life. Boasting some of the best ergonomics of any mirrorless camera, the Z 7 II is a camera that continues to impress when it comes to image quality, thanks to its sweet sensor.

Sony a7R IV

While the Sony a7R IV sits lower in the chart (8th) than its older brother, the a7R III (6th), the a7R IV is no slouch. Featuring a 60-megapixel sensor, the a7R IV scored an impressive 99 after it completed the DXOMARK assault course. In addition, 576 autofocus points cover the sensor in this camera, which means that users will be able to make the most out of the advanced Sony autofocus systems while capturing high-quality images.

Nikon Z 7

Nikon definitely did something right with the sensors in their mirrorless cameras. We just saw the Z 7 II, and now, it’s joined by its older sibling, the Z 7. I used the Z 7 when it initially launched, and I was stunned by the images I produced with the camera. The 45.7-megapixel sensor produces crisp images that pack a punch. You can crop to your heart’s content and lose little when it comes to quality. The Z 7 sits in 9th place with a score of 99.

Sony a1

The current Sony flagship props up the rest of the top ten with a score of 98, which isn’t shabby at all. The Sony a1, which is the second most expensive camera on this list, sports a fantastic stacked 50-megapixel BSI sensor that virtually eliminates rolling shutter. The Sony a1 is a camera suited to multiple genres of photography thanks to its solid feature set.