I have been fortunate to test LED lights for companies. This has given me an excuse to see how far I can push them. I’m finding the possibilities are much higher than even a few years ago; quality is going up and prices are coming down.

Fun colors

In this flower photo study I’ve played with three different lights. Two small light panels and a light tube supply layers of color and lots of possibilities. Here’s a couple images made of tiny Phalaenopsis orchid blooms. These were made with the Olympus 60mm f/2.8 Macro lens and the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III.

Lots of color can be mixed and matched with adjustable LED lights

Adjustable

The best lights have tons of control. Adjust color, match gels and change intensity at will. When you add in changing the exposure values in your camera for making long exposures you can also ‘mix paint color’ by moving the light during parts of the exposure. The effects can be an additional part of your photography arsenal.

Orchids with no additional LED color to show starting point

Color Rendering Index

CRI or Color Rendering Index is an important item to look for when choosing which lights to purchase. The scale is 100. Look for lights that are 93 CRI or higher. The higher the number, the more pure the color will be with no shifts or surprises when you go to process your images. I’ll be doing some in-depth reviews/tutorials on some of the LED lights I have in the not too distant future.

Different colors of the flowers are achieved with additional settings.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob