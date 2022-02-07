Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Darley Newman

Recognized in Forbes for her “PBS Travel Empire,” Darley Newman is an entrepreneur, TV host, writer and producer. Through her production companies, she has channeled her passions for travel and storytelling into successful multi-platform series and distinctive media brands. She is the creator, producer and host of Emmy Award-winning “Equitrekking” and “Travels with Darley” on PBS, Amazon Prime, Ovation TV and networks in over 85 nations. In addition to six Daytime Emmy Award nominations, she’s received the North American Travel Journalist Award, the Inspiring Woman Award from Women in Philanthropy and Leadership, and two Telly Awards.

A pioneer in emerging media, she teams up with travel, outdoor and hospitality brands, as well as global non-profits, to reach both business and consumer audiences using immersive video and social media. Having led production teams in over 30 nations and 26 states, she’s been charged by an elephant in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, gone free diving in South Korea and explored by mountain bike the WWI ‘red zone’ of northeast France.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“I’m speaking about Multi-Platform Storytelling. Attendees can expect to learn about crafting compelling stories for broadcast, digital, social and livestream audiences, including effective tools and tips.”

How did you get started in filmmaking?

“I had a video camera when I was a kid. I used to make my own movies and commercials, enlisting friends and family to be part of my productions. I’m sure my friends didn’t love participating, but I really enjoyed telling stories through these little films. Later, I took jobs and internships in radio and TV and studied it at The George Washington University. I went on to work at CBS, on FRONTLINE documentaries and PBS series and then started my own series, which I still work on today. I get to travel the world, meet fascinating people and share worthwhile stories. I love it.”

What makes you push the envelope in terms of your creativity?

“Taking complex topics and information and making it accessible for a variety of audiences takes creativity and research. I like to tell stories in an immersive way and in doing so am consistently working to be creative.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“It can be hard to get started on a new project. Sometimes you just have to dive in!”

What’s one challenge you’ve had in your career, and how have you overcome it?

“I’m always adapting to new technology, which can be a challenge, but it’s also fun. I try to get my hands on new gear when I can and learn as much as I can both in the field and at home.”

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Preparing to film free diving on JeJu Island, South Korea for her PBS series.

“Experimenting with your storytelling is a way to get better and learn what works. Every medium is different, so have fun exploring the options and opportunities.”