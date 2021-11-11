“Time will not dim the glory of their deeds.” -General of the Armies, John J. Pershing

On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the guns that had thundered for years fell silent marking the end of World War I in 1918.

100 years ago today, an anonymous soldier who was killed during the First World War was buried in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Two more unidentified soldiers were added to the tomb in 1958 and 1984.

Photofocus salutes all of our veterans with undying thanks and honor.