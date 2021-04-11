If you are a nature photographer you might want to set aside April 29-30, 2021 for the NANPA Annual Summit. There’s a great line-up of nature photography speakers, including headliners Art Wolfe, Dan Cox, Jack Dykinga and Suzy Esterhouse.

As a bonus, if you can’t be there for the live presentations, or want to review some programs, recordings will be available until the 31st of May at no additional charge. You don’t need to be a member to attend, but it’s a solid discount if you are!

Teach me in 10 (minutes)

Additional programming will be available in the form of 10-minute programs called “Teach Me in 10,” covering various subjects. I put together a 10-minute program on creative uses of different kinds of camera supports — steadying your camera on a tripod can help secure better nature images. I couldn’t believe how much info I was able to pack into 10 minutes!

Rates for the event

NANPA members get in for $150. NANPA students only $50 and non-members in for $250. Not a NANPA member? Here’s a registration link. Join before you register for the Summit, and you’ll get additional benefits like free live and on-demand webinars, access to equipment insurance, ways to showcase your work and more. Learn more here.

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob