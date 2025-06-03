Starting today, the Photoshop on Android app (beta) is available for most popular Android smartphones, free on the Google Play Store.

Photoshop mobile

Photoshop mobile is designed to be intuitive and accessible for creators who prefer to work on their phones. The all-new Android app includes Photoshop’s iconic image editing and design capabilities, including tools such as layering, masking and the popular Firefly-powered Generative Fill. Photoshop mobile makes it easy to create wherever inspiration strikes, from designing cover art to a video thumbnail, a vision board, or capturing an idea on the go.

Photoshop mobile includes Firefly 3 image generation

Free Photoshop mobile beta

Android users can access all the app’s features for free during the initial beta period, with additional capabilities to be introduced soon.

Features available now

Combine and blend images using core Photoshop tools like selections, layers, and masks

Quickly remove or replace parts of an image with the intuitive Tap Select tool

Brush away distractions in seconds using tools like the Spot Healing Brush

Use Firefly-powered generative AI features like Generative Fill to add or transform elements in visual designs effortlessly

Enhance creative work with a growing library of free Adobe Stock assets

Make accurate selections with Object Select and Magic Wand

Refine images with advanced tools like Remove and Clone Stamp

Control layers and effects with advanced blend modes and adjustment layers

Collage using layers in Photoshop mobile

In-app tutorials

Explore the Photoshop mobile tutorials directly within the app to learn how to work with layers, selections, and generative AI tools, such as Generative Fill.

Connect with the Photoshop community through the Adobe Community Forums to share work and connect with others for feedback, support and inspiration. Visit the Adobe Inspiration Hub to explore new creative ideas, read real creator stories and try thought-starters to help guide projects.

Photoshop on Android (beta) is now available for devices running Android 11 or later, with a minimum of 6GB of RAM (8GB or more recommended for optimal performance). Photoshop on iPhone is also generally available worldwide in the Apple App Store.