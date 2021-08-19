With restrictions curtailing the activities of many a portrait photographer, there is a way you can continue to practice, learn and grow, with a little help from a man’s best friend (or in my case, woman’s best friend). Meet Dexter, a 2.5-year-old Puggle (Pug crossed with a Beagle).

Hello there

Learning patience

When I first started taking photos with my dog Dexter, he was less than a year old. Even now at almost three, having him in the studio is a little like dealing with a toddler, or at least a young child.

He is mostly behaved and does as asked, but he has a short attention span and can get bored. Once he gets bored, it’s not fun for either of us anymore. So our sessions — while fun for both of us — are short. Lesson learned for future shooting: Pre-plan everything and keep the shooting time short. Even with adults.

Honing your craft

As he really doesn’t care what the results are, I can get as creative as I like. I can play with lighting and gels and flash and props. I can even play with editing. It’s only my time (and his) — there are no restraints.

I must say when I have been able to photograph a real person, my results have been dramatically different over the last year or so. I am confident with my studio, my equipment and I KNOW what results I can expect with what settings … every single time.

Learning to work with new equipment during a pandemic can be a little hit and miss. I have honed my skills and my craft.

Spring Tulips

The joy of photography

Dexter and I BOTH enjoy our time in and out of the studio. I have taught him commands that allow him to be the perfect model, and to be honest, a better behaved dog.

He reacts well with boundaries and encouragement, as a small child does. As I am enjoying myself, he does too. I have played, experimented and had FUN with my camera. And honestly, isn’t that what life should be about … having fun?

Just enjoying a coffee break

I am not suggesting you go and get a dog just to improve your photography skills. Nor am I suggesting you force an old dog to try this. My old girl Chloe wants no part of it — she comes into the studio and finds a quiet place out of the way to curl up.

But Dexter loves it, and I am sure there are plenty of other dogs out there who do too. So perhaps try and see, it may just be more fun for both of you than you thought. Here’s a great idea to start with.

I honestly believe that in “playing” with Dexter in the studio, I have improved my photography and my creativity. It makes me enjoy shooting all over again. And it has does wonders for his training, too.