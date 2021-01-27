Personal experiences and emotions have long been potent sources of inspiration and ideas for creative minds. For Spain-based fine art photographer Frank Diamond, photomontage (or composite photography) is an effective way to do this, and allows allows him to deeply tap into his fears, dreams and nightmares. By specializing in this photographic medium and haunting visual style, he also shows his audience how beautiful the introspective side of photography can be.

“My photography is like a visual diary where I tell everything that torments or scares me, I usually express my nightmares and my fear of death. I like to use masks in my images, and sometimes I hide the faces of the characters to generate mystery but at the same time to connect with the viewer.”

On discovering emotive photomontage

Diamond began tinkering with photography when he was 21. While he didn’t have a clear objective at the time, he eventually developed a style that proved to be a great way to express himself creatively. Photomontage allowed him to convey everything that he needs to express, as well as explore the connection he felt with artistic photography.

With a visual style anchored to and sparked by emotions, part of his creative process is using sketches to shape these ideas. Sometimes, it comes easy; other times, it turns out more complex than expected. Music and cinema are also among his greatest sources of inspiration, which explains the complex narratives he crafts with each composite photo.

“Sometimes I have written down an idea in my notebook and it has been years before I finally created a photograph,” Diamond said. “To create a sketch I need to look for objects that symbolize what I want to express and once I have the sketch ready, I take the photo and edit it in Photoshop.”

Crafting visual stories with aesthetic and emotion

When I asked Diamond what makes a photo great for him, he answered, “In a photograph, there is always an aesthetic and emotional part.” He definitely nails down both in the style he has developed over time, and I especially love the creative confidence that emanates from his work.

I can definitely see what he means with creating sketches and processing the different feelings for each of the visual story. Some of his ideas do look already great on their own, but the photomontage approach reinforces them with a stronger emotional impact.

“I always try to be satisfied with the result of my images. Sometimes, I have to use objects or describe uncomfortable situations because it is something that affects me emotionally, but I know I have to. What I mean is that the best image does not have to be the prettiest, although I always try to work well on them.”

Don’t forget to follow Frank Diamond on Instagram and Facebook to see more and stay updated with his beautiful photomontage creations.

All photos by Frank Diamond. Used with permission.