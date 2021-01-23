New York City is one of the most popular cities among photographers for the energy of daily life out in its streets. There’s always something fascinating to capture out there, and I’m sure a lot of us can’t wait for the pandemic to be over so we can see it come back to life.

However, the city is also never short of scenes on the moody and quiet side. Madrid-based photographer and cinematographer Alex Fernández has a perfect example in his collection of street snaps showing stormy nights in New York City back in early 2019.

Capturing the silence of New York City

“When the storm arrives, wandering souls walk under the silence of the city,” wrote Fernández for his “Under The Storm — New York City” series description. Silence is perhaps the last thing that comes to mind when we talk about New York City. After all, among its well-known nicknames is “The City That Never Sleeps.”

Still, the Big Apple indeed looks more hushed in this collection of scenes showing rain, snow and gloomy days. Instead of streets filled with vehicles and people making their way around the city, we see mostly empty roads following a snowstorm or a heavy downpour. The fog and snow also softens the colorful city lights a little bit, creating an atmospheric glow. I think this combination of different elements make us look more closely at this calm but also curiously vibrant version of New York City.

Painting a city with moody colors under the storm

Some photographers actually like shooting in snowy or rainy days because they are innately dramatic. There are also different visual stories that come with a city during stormy days and nights. So, if you’re looking for something to inspire you to shoot around your city on a rainy or snowy night, these street snaps should do the trick.

I also find that Fernández’s choice of adding neon colors to his edits added a retro and sometimes even cyberpunk vibe to his already cinematic night snaps. It’s an interesting touch for showcasing a city whose night scenes are already iconic and even moody in stormy weather. If not for the landmarks, I’d say it even looks and feels like a different city!

I’m sure that all of you will also agree that everything about this series is heavily influenced by Fernández’s background on filmmaking and cinematography. Therefore, it’s a great example of how different disciplines can come together to bring a fresh perspective or approach to something iconic.

If you liked this series, make sure to also visit Alex Fernández’s Behance portfolio to see more of his beautifully cinematic photography.

All photos by Alex Fernández. Used with Creative Commons permission.