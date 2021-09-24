Let’s face it: not all photography gear are created equal. Some are made better than the others, whether due to budget constraints or the photographers they are designed for. As you get better at your photography or decide on the kind of photography you want to do, your gear choices also change. So, it’s only natural that there are some items that you regret buying and feel that they don’t work for you after all.

In the video above, for example, London-based Roman Fox shares the photography gear that he felt were overhyped and should have avoided. But, keep in mind that you may feel differently about the items on his list. They may actually be useful to you in some way, and that’s fine.

What you can take away from from this, however, is to think about the photography gear that isn’t serving you. Why do you feel that way? What could you have picked up instead? Sometimes, it’s a good idea to evaluate your gear once in a while. It lets you know which are absolutely necessary and which are just overhyped, so you become more careful about your gear choices.

That said, do you already know which photography gear that you regret buying? Are they overhyped in any way? Share your thoughts in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!