With summer in full swing, we’re sure that many of you have plenty of trips and activities in store. Of course, your cameras are always ready to tag along with you! So, let’s go over some timeless summer photography tips to help you get ready to capture those moments of fun in the sun!

In the video above by Park Cameras, Gareth Evans shares his three summer photography for getting awesome snaps this simmering season. The goal behind these is to go beyond the usual sunset photos that typically flood our feeds at this time of the year.

For example, instead of shooting only during the sunrise or sunset, try shooting at all times of the day. Sure, the so-called Golden Hour is guaranteed to give you some great photos. Still, that doesn’t mean you won’t get the same on other times of the day. If you’ve always avoided the harsh light of the midday sun, it’s time to change your perspective in the summer. With longer days, you don’t want to wait until super late in the day just to get shooting. You’ll most likely be wasting most of the day if you do so!

Of course, Evans gave some good examples of what you can do for each tip. Going back to shooting any time of the day, there’s always something to photograph and experiment with. Try taking photos in the shade, under the stippled sunlight passing through the foliage or even in the high-contrast sunlight. Try various genres that you can do in these conditions, like food photography or outdoor portrait photography. Get out of your comfort zone. Don’t be afraid to experiment — or even fail. You’ll be surprised at how much you can learn from your summer photography adventures!

