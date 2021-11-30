With winter season just around the corner, and snow already starting to fall in parts of the world, we’re sure a lot of you are gearing up to shoot in snowy landscapes once again. So, it’s also time to brush up on some useful tips and tricks while getting ready. Whether you’re doing this shoot for the first time ever or first time in a long time, it pays to be mindful of this common winter landscape photography mistake.

In the video above, let’s revisit a beautiful morning shoot that Nigel Danson did last year. First, he shared his thoughts on composition as he prepared to capture the breathtaking snowy sunrise scene. Then, he also noted that it’s easy to miss the right exposure when you’re photographing a predominantly white scene. There’s also a tendency to make the snow the brightest or whitest part in the image, often leading to clipped highlights. This, he noted, is a common mistake in winter landscape photography since usually, the snow isn’t the brightest part of the image.

To avoid this, he turns to his camera’s histogram as a guide for exposing as far to the right as possible without blowing out the highlights. He also shared how he tweaks these snowscapes in post, so we have a better idea on how to approach the white balance based on the scene and mood.

Want more winter landscape photography tips and tricks like this? Make sure to join our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!