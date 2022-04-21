No reflector? No problem! It’s definitely best to have a reflector or two in your tool kit. However, if you’re yet to get one but really need quick options for an upcoming shoot, you’re in luck. Today’s quick video comes to your rescue with some suggestions for simple yet effective DIY reflectors!

Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens shared not one, but three ideas for when you need a reflector or two in a pinch. All of them are easy to put together, with the materials being readily available. You can even have them in different sizes and position them in different ways to use as fill light or key light. Of course, he also demonstrated how to use each of them so you get to see how effective they are.

In case you’re curious, Morgan’s favorite out of all the three is the foam board insulation. He has used this on set as a director and found it perfect for creating beautiful soft light on set. “It’s a beautiful reflective surface because it’s beveled with each one of these little pieces of Styrofoam. And so it balances the light in a very soft way,” he noted.

Got other recommendations for cheap and quick DIY reflectors? Drop them in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!