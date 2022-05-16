How do you give titles to your photos and projects? This is definitely more a subjective and sometimes even personal decision. Some photographers prefer to be straightforward, while others want to try being a little artistic with it. However, if you’re still unsure about your approach on the matter, this perspective may help you give it more thought into it.

Award-winning photographer and photo educator Joe Edelman believes that giving creative titles for photos isn’t a good idea. In the video above, he opens a discussion on the topic and gives some points based on his own observations. It’s a pretty long video because there’s also a bit of discussion there with his viewers. But you’ll find the meat of his arguments in the first half of the video.

For example, he noticed that many photographers these days make creative titles that the photos don’t live up to. Also, while photographers are adept with the visual language, many aren’t that good with words. The title also sets the expectations of the viewer on how to interpret or experience the photo. But when it doesn’t meet the expectations, it affects the potential impact of an image to the viewer.

Now, we’re sure that not everyone will agree with Edelman’s insights. Personally, I think that in any kind of art, photography or otherwise, it’s indeed important that our work can stand on its own. No out of the box title to a photo or project can save a weak or incoherent body of work. Not all photos need a title as well. Also, I agree that we all understand and experience art and photography differently.

However, in some genres, a strong and apt title that gives me a peek into the photographer or artist’s original intention or message is a welcome extra dimension to the experience. I also find titles useful in making a photo essay or photography project more cohesive.

Got any thoughts to share about creative titles for photos? Do you think titles are important in photography? Drop your thoughts in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!