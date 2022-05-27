If you’re a Canon photographer, you most likely have already heard of the so-called “holy trinity” of lenses. These are the 15-35mm (a wide angle zoom), 24-70mm (a standard zoom) and 70-200mm (a telephoto zoom). The focal lengths vary a bit with other manufacturers. This group is called as such because together, their coverage allows photographers to shoot efficiently and accurately in almost any situation. This flexibility has made the trinity of lenses a standard for most photographers.

However, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens also has a bunch of other lenses that you can consider as alternatives to the trinity of lenses. He recommends the 70-200mm f/2.8, 50mm f/1.2, 85mm f/1.4 and 24mm f/1.2. In the video above, he explains why these lenses may actually be better choices, especially if you shoot in low light situations a lot or want gorgeous bokeh in your shots. They may cost you a bit more, but you get great low light capabilities and extra sharpness with the primes thrown in!

Do you agree with Jay P. Morgan’s alternatives to the trinity lenses? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!