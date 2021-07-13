Interested in getting into street photography but not sure where to begin? Among the first things you must familiarize yourself with are the camera settings that work best for this type of photography. However, this be understandably confusing if you’re a total beginner. Sure, you can set your camera on Auto Mode and let it do the hard work for you. But, if you really want to be in full control of your results, knowing which street photography settings to use is paramount.

Here’s where the tips of UK-based documentary and street photographer and StreetSnappers founder Brian Lloyd Duckett will come in handy. For starters, he shared that having a set of “walk-around” settings allows him to simplify his process. He can simply dial in these street photography settings into his camera and tweak them later when the situation requires. Once he’s out in the streets, he can then focus on his composition and keep an eye out for interesting scenes and subjects to photograph.

Going to these “walk-around” settings, Duckett uses a shutter speed of 1/250s, aperture of f/8 and the ISO set to Auto. Make sure to watch the video above to better understanding why these street photography settings work particularly well for him!

Want more street photography tips like this? Don’t forget to sign up in the Photofocus Community if you haven’t yet, so you can join our street photography group discussions!