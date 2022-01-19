Looking for some digitizing solutions for your film photography? Even if you’ve never tried film scanning with a digital camera before, I’m sure you’ve already thought about it. Now, here you are, looking to satisfy your curiosity on whether it’s worth giving a shot.

Among the latest photographers to test out a digital camera film scanning setup is Kyle McDougall, who shared his findings in the video above. For the camera, he used a Fujifilm X-T4. He paired it with a 7Artisans 60mm f/2.8 Macro II lens. To complete his setup, he used a combination of Valoi products that the Finland-based accessories maker sent him: an advancer, 35mm and 120 film holders, diffuser and light adapter. I must say the complete kit seems really solid for home scanning, with all the accessories fitting seamlessly and even looking professional.

Of course, McDougall’s findings wouldn’t be complete without a comparison of results from actual film scanners. For this, he shared some scans from the Nikon Coolscan 9000 and the Epson V4990. These dedicated film scanners are typically the first choices for many film photographers. However, it can be an added expense that beginners aren’t ready for. So, with digital camera scanning now available and producing comparable results, it can actually be a more practical option.

