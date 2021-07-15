Is wet plate photography dangerous? I’m sure Markus Hofstätter didn’t mean to scare anyone curious about trying out this traditional photographic process when he asked this question. But, he does bring our attention to important information that we need before we can even begin handling all the chemicals used in this process.

The short answer to the question is yes. In the video above, the Austria-based wet plate artist explained what exactly makes the process dangerous. However, with the right precautions and safety measures, you can lower the risks significantly. He also specifies what makes the chemicals hazardous and how you can work with them safely.

Of course, his tips include the right protective gear required when handling chemicals. These include nitrile gloves, respirator mask and goggles. Don’t forget to wash your hands, keep your working area or wet plate studio well-ventilated and dispose the chemicals properly!

