Can’t travel this year to shoot scenic winter scenes and landscapes? Why not build your own instead? Today’s inspiration and ideas come from multiple award-winning photographer and artist Felix Hernandez and his very own winter wonderland.

In the video above by Affinity Photo, Cancun-based Hernandez painstakingly builds a beautiful winter scene using a mix of arts and craft and photographic techniques. It showcases his expertise as a photographer, digital artist and miniature artisan, as well as his attention to detail in each phase of the project. We can also see the meticulous planning and ideation that went into each segment. Everything was just impressive from start to finish!

If you’re the arts and crafts type, you’ll definitely enjoy this project. Even if you’re not, it might still inspire you to build your own miniature winter wonderland. Of course, you don’t need to make an elaborate a set up as he did. But, there’s the challenge — what can you create with what you have? Hopefully, Hernandez inspired you plan it well and build it good!

Have you ever crafted your own winter wonderland as well? Share it with us in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!