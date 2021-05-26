Still planning your spring photography shoots for this year? It’s time to make the most out of the warm weather, the lush greenery and the flowers in full bloom!

In the video above, Maria Perez shares 10 ideas to make your spring photography more eye-catching and unique, whatever your subject. These include some of the most common subjects and techniques for the season, like flowers and macro photography. Try switching up angles, getting creative with textures and incorporating lens flares from the sun to give a fresh look to your shots!

Spring is also a favorite of many outdoor portrait photographers, for good reasons. So, Perez also popped in some ideas on using the beautiful natural elements for some stunning spring portraits!

Of course, spring is also a great opportunity to get some nice wildlife and landscape shots. Your zoom lens and tripod will come in handy for these, so make sure you have them ready!

