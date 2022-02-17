Let’s face it, as creators, we would be sunk if we didn’t have access to fast SSDs and ultrafast SD and CFexpress cards. We need these items, so, it’s always a blessing when you can get what you need on the cheap. These deals will save you money and they will save your images!
You may have seen on the news lately that a major player in the storage sector had a little boo-boo at their manufacturing plant. Let’s just say lots of storage (6.5 billion gigabytes) was lost to contamination. What this will do to the market is anyone’s guess. What we know right now, though, is that there are still some exceptional deals on SSDs, hard drives, SD cards and CFexpress cards to be had. If you need extra storage and want to pick some up for less than $150, now’s the time to buy. Check out all of the storage deals we have found below, grab what you need and then save your images.
Storage deals
Save your images on hard drives and SSDs
- WD 1TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive: $49.99 (Save $10)
- WD 2TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive: $59.99 (Save $40)
- LaCie 1TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive: $74.99 (Save $10)
- G-Technology 2TB ArmorATD USB 3.1 Gen 1 External Hard Drive: $77.99 (Save $22)
- Samsung 1TB T7 Portable SSD: $109.99 (Save $30)
- WD 5TB My Passport USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Hard Drive: $109.99 (Save $40)
- Samsung 1TB 870 EVO SATA III 2.5″ Internal SSD: $114.99 (Save $35)
SD and CFexpress cards
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-I SDXC Memory Card: $20.49 (Save $12.50)
- Lexar 64GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card (2-Pack): $49.99 (Save $15)
- Lexar 128GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC (2-Pack): $71.99 (Save $28)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-II SDXC Memory Card: $84.99 (Save $25)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B: $99.99 (Save $50)
- Lexar 128GB Professional 2000x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card: $129.99 (Save $60)
