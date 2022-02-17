Let’s face it, as creators, we would be sunk if we didn’t have access to fast SSDs and ultrafast SD and CFexpress cards. We need these items, so, it’s always a blessing when you can get what you need on the cheap. These deals will save you money and they will save your images!

You may have seen on the news lately that a major player in the storage sector had a little boo-boo at their manufacturing plant. Let’s just say lots of storage (6.5 billion gigabytes) was lost to contamination. What this will do to the market is anyone’s guess. What we know right now, though, is that there are still some exceptional deals on SSDs, hard drives, SD cards and CFexpress cards to be had. If you need extra storage and want to pick some up for less than $150, now’s the time to buy. Check out all of the storage deals we have found below, grab what you need and then save your images.

Storage deals

Photo by Ibrahim Rifath on Unsplash.

Save your images on hard drives and SSDs

SD and CFexpress cards