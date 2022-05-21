Looking to switch to LUMIX cameras or add some lenses to your tool kit? Amazon’s latest Panasonic deals are surely a treat for you! This is especially the case if you’ve been considering going mirrorless with the small yet capable LUMIX S5 after checking our long-term review. Likewise, some popular and versatile lenses are up for grabs for less for the seasoned Panasonic photographers out there!

The LUMIX S5 comes with a whopping $500 discount for body only and with the 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens. So, if you’ve been eyeing this full-frame mirrorless camera, now is your chance to grab it! Meanwhile, The 50mm f/1.8 and 24mm f/1.8 L Mount S Series lenses come with a $300 price slash. Plus, there are a variety of zoom lenses that will save you $100 to $200. As such, these Panasonic deals on Amazon cater to a wide range of photography!

Panasonic Deals