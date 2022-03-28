Still have some Tamron lenses on your wishlist? If they include a zoom lens or two for Sony mirrorless cameras, today is your lucky day! Tamron recently announced a two-week flash sale that starts today, March 28, until April 10, 2022.

Six popular and award-winning zoom lenses for Sony mirrorless cameras are up for grabs with whopping discounts. Grab them today and you can save up to $200!

The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 DI III RXD weighs just 0.92lbs! Photo by Brett Day.

Tamron zoom lens deals: Save up to $200

Save $80 on 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060)

Save $100 on 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070)

Save $100 on 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046)

Save $100 on 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A056)

Save $200 on 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057)

All six zoom lenses boast of outstanding optical performance in impressively compact designs and package. Features such as RXD (Rapid-eXtra-silent stepping Drive) or VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) for quiet yet high-speed precision AF; moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coating for extra weather-proofing; and compatibility with variety of built-in features like Eye AF make them perfect pairs with Sony mirrorless cameras.

Tamron lens deals until May 1: Save $50

Apart from the flash sale, Tamron also offers more amazing lens deals. You can save up to $50 with Instant Savings until May 1, 2022 when you buy the lenses below.

20mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F050)

24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F051)

35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (model F053)

70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (model A047)

Fancy any of these Tamron lenses? Make sure to check out the flash sale now to make the most of these lens deals!