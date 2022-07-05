If you work with flash photography a lot, you know how handy wireless flash accessories can be for your shoots. However, learning about the different terminologies and technicalities of using off-camera flashes wirelessly can be overwhelming. Looking for the best gear to start with is another, but today’s Profoto deals should help with that!
With the latest Profoto deals on B&H, you can grab big discounts for flash triggers and remotes to pair with Air Flashes. There’s one compatible with major camera brands, making it easy for anyone to up their flash photography game. You’ll soon find that manually controlling your off-camera flash with these tools opens you up to a more effective workflow during your shoots!
Profoto deals: Big discounts on flash triggers and remotes
- Profoto Air Remote TTL-C for Canon: $249 (Save $190)
- Profoto Air Remote TTL-S for Sony: $249 (Save $190)
- Profoto Air Remote TTL-N for Nikon: $249 (Save $190)
- Profoto Air Remote TTL-F for Fujifilm: $249 (Save $190)
- Profoto Air Remote TTL-O for Olympus: $249 (Save $190)
- Profoto Connect Wireless Transmitter for Canon: $199 (Save $100)
- Profoto Connect Wireless Transmitter for Nikon: $190 (Save $100)
- Profoto Connect Wireless Transmitter for Sony: $199 (Save $100)
- Profoto Connect Wireless Transmitter for FUJIFILM: $199 (Save $100)
- Profoto Connect Wireless Transmitter for Olympus: $199 (Save $100)