Assisting another wedding photographer wasn’t exactly what I aspired to do. When I was starting out with weddings, I yearned for the day that I was in charge. No more bag carrying or boring support shots. Creating images in a style that wasn’t my own, no more. And, no more holding back if I wanted to do something.

Eventually, after a few years, that day did come and I ran with it. Cultivating a style all my own was thrilling and liberating. Slowly though, and without me even realizing it, my work was starting to grow a little stale. It’s one thing to have a signature style, it’s another to be totally predictable. This happened so subtly that I didn’t even notice it at first.

Then, when a good friend of mine needed an assistant photographer on a weekend I happened to be free, I decided to take the gig. I thought that it would be fun to work with her. I admit, though, I was a tad intimidated because I’ve always really respected her and her work. Since then, I can confidently say that other than going to photography school, it was the best decision of my photography career.

Doors opened

Assisting for another photographer opened up doors I didn’t even know were closed. Watching another photographer’s approach helped confirm methods I was happy with. It gave me great ideas for improving methods that maybe weren’t so great.

Ever wonder why some photographers make it just look so easy? Assisting another photographer and just watching their body language and hearing how they speak when they interact with the couple can be eye-opening. Observing choices in lenses, positioning and posing is all great information for resetting your brain and getting it out of Autopilot.

There are benefits to more than just the photographing side. Once a wedding is finished, I try to ask the photographer I’m working with for access to the gallery so I can go through and see what they picked of my work. It’s almost like being back in photo school on critique day. Getting to see what images made an impression on them, enough to put their name on it is not just flattering but can help piece together clues for you on what you’re doing right.

Assisting opened up a whole new world

Another side benefit no one really thinks about is travel.

Assisting the main wedding photographer has opened up a world of destinations that I may not have otherwise had the opportunity to go to. It’s taken me as close as three blocks from my house, to thousands of miles away in India and all sorts of places in-between.

The communication that goes on when you’re traveling to and from a wedding is invaluable. Talk about the schedule of events and get a glimpse into someone else’s point of view of operations. Discussions about business methods, rates, difficult wedding “horror stories” … anything to pass the time and everything that gives you more tools to cultivate a different perspective.

It’s all about learning and growing

After all, isn’t art all about growth? We can’t grow by doing the same things over and over. Breaking the mold is imperative. We must not confine ourselves to a humdrum existence. Stay excited and inspired!

If you really admire someone’s work, reach out and offer to assist them. They might already have a regular assistant, but you never know when that person can’t do a gig or when they might need a third along. So why not throw your name onto their radar? You’ve got nothing to lose but bad habits.