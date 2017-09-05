Perfectly Clear Adds Two More Free Preset Packs for Landscape and Lifestyle

We’ve had a long partnership with the folks over at Athentech… helping design presets for their Perfectly Clear products. Now, if you pick up Perfectly Clear Complete or Perfectly Clear Essentials, you’ll find new presets designed for Landscape, Nature, and Lifestyle photographers. These are bundled with each plugin at no extra cost.

Already own the plugin? Just be sure to run the free update via Apps Manager to get the new presets at no cost.The Apps Manager will launch automatically when the update is ready, and you’re online.

Perfect Lifestyle

These presets will make your travel, event, and casual photographs even better. This collection will work great, even on photos captured with smaller point-and-shoot cameras or mobile phones. This pack contains eight presets and works in both Perfectly Clear Complete and Perfectly Clear Essentials.

Picture Postcard

Use with landscape photos to bring out rich colors, vibrant skies, and a hint of digital film. Be sure to adjust with the Strength slider to refine the look.

Vacation Photos

Gives your vacation photos rich color and great details while also gently enhancing any people in the photo.

City at Night

Get the perfect shot of nighttime skylines. This preset removes noise, fixes exposure for low light, enhances night time shots and adds rich color.

Great Performances

The perfect preset for concerts and theater events. Get great exposure and color without overdoing it — plus remove unwanted noise.

Smartphone Saver

Creates an even exposure in the photo while removing the noise that’s common to photos captured on a smartphone.

Sports Shooter

Make great photos of the big game. This preset evens the exposure while producing high contrast color and sharp images.

Party Photos

A great adjustment for photos shot in low light. Calculates the perfect exposure while removing redeye, shiny skin, and image noise.

Classic B&W

Creates a classic black and white photo. Be sure to adjust the Preprocessing controls to refine the image to match your preference.

The Great Outdoors

This preset pack is perfect for your landscape and nature photos. Thanks to Perfectly Clear’s unique technology you can get rich and vibrant colors while still maintaining a natural look. This pack contains nine presets and works in both Perfectly Clear Complete and Perfectly Clear Essentials.

Landscape – Blue Sky

A great preset for landscape photos to enhance exposure and boost the blue sky. Be sure to refine the Sky Enhance controls in the Color group.

Landscape – Midafternoon

Give your landscapes the look of a midafternoon sun

Landscape – Outdoor Sunlight

Add the feeling of sunlight to your landscape photos.

Landscape – Magic Hour

Add the feeling of sunlight to your landscape photos.

Blue Sky BamBam

This preset will make any image with a blue sky pop and will bring out the depth in the foreground subject. This preset and image by Scott Bourne.

Bird – Exposure Boost

This preset will take an under-exposed image and increase the exposure enough to bring out detail without washing out the color. This preset and image by Scott Bourne.

Fields of Color

A boost to color with a gentle film look. Great for outdoor images (especially fields of flowers or vegetation).

Fields of Color (Natural)

A boost to color with a gentle film look. Great for outdoor images (especially fields of flowers or vegetation).

Sunny Desert Booster

Bring out the warm tones of your desert photographs. Be sure to refine the Color controls for further options.

Want More?

If you need even more presets for your outdoor photographs, be sure to check out the new Preset and LOOKs collections. The Wandering Traveler and Vivid Landscapes packs are the perfect addition to your toolset. The Photofocus team created Wandering Traveler to help fix and enhance travel photography.