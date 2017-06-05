Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Paul Krippler

Category: Travel

Photographer: Paul Krippler Thiên Hậu Temple, Ho Chi Minh City”

Photographer of the Day Paul Krippler has captured the pots of burning incense in a temple in Ho Chi Minh City. Travel photography is all about photographing the smaller details, such as the incense sticks which are so important to the temple, as well as larger details. Mr. Krippler has nicely composed the image, using vertical lines throughout to add balance and to take our eyes up and down through the scene. The yellow and red incense sticks contrast with the blue toned background, causing the sticks to “pop”, and holding our interest. I can even smell the incense.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

Susan Kanfer

A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day

 

