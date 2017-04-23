Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Explore Your Creativity With These 12 Composition Tips

0

Whether you are an amateur or professional, most photographers understand the “rules of photography.” However, following those rules is up to you. In the latest episodes of the Marc Silber’ Show “Advancing Your Photography host Marc interviewed award-winning photographer Huntington Witherill. Witherill said he’s not afraid to break the rules. In episode 1, “5 Composition Secrets With Huntington Witherill,” Witherill reveals how he visualizes and in-turn, has all of us challenging the way we see and photograph the world!

During his photography career, Witherill has mastered a unique approach to composition. He admits part of that is because of his child-like imagination which is still very much alive and well today. In the past, Witherill studied under Ansel Adams. In episode 2, “12 Creative Composition Tips with Huntington Witherill,” Witherill shares twice as many creative composition techniques. In the video, Witherill said the world is not built in 8×10, it’s not experienced in 8×10, so it doesn’t need to shot in 8×10.

So, forget what you’ve been told. Break the rules. Think outside the box. Challenge your creativity. Lessons learned.

follow me

Marc Silber

Executive Producer at SILBER STUDIOS, Inc
I've been using cameras most of my life, but when I learned to use a darkroom in the 7th grade I became a photographer!. I love to tell stories with my images and I love to teach which is why I created the show "Advancing Your Photography" in 2009.

I've had the honor of interviewing some of the world's best photographers.What I really love to hear is how our viewershave been able to advance in their photography skills -- as I hope you will too. So tune in with us as we take the continuous journey ofadvancing our photography.
follow me

Latest posts by Marc Silber (see all)

Categories: Photography Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts

Subscribe