Make Facebook Display Your Photos in the Highest Quality!

If you’ve uploaded to Facebook, you may have noticed that Facebook does something funky with the pictures that you post. With 350+ million pictures being uploaded every day, its no surprise that Facebook wants to save on bandwidth and costs.

The Problem

Photographers know that the images tend to look like junk, especially after they’ve gone through hours of editing (or have spent money for someone to retouch their images). Even clients get a little crazy when the images they upload, those wonderful family pictures that they’ve received, turn out strange and degraded online.

Facebook does a couple things to your images when you upload them besides compressing them– which alone could typically kill the quality of images.

The Solution

If you post photos at a specific size, Facebook will often leave the images “as-is.” This means extra work to crop and size beforehand, but it puts you in control. Here’s the deal straight from Facebook’s Help Center:

We automatically resize and format your photos when you upload them to Facebook. To help make sure your photos appear in the highest possible quality, try these tips: Resize your photo to one of the following supported sizes: Regular photos: 720px, 960px or 2048px wide Cover photos: 851px by 315px

To avoid compression when you upload your cover photo, make sure the file size is less than 100KB

Save your image as a JPEG with an sRGB color profile

Remember, you can batch resize in Lightroom with the File > Export command or choose File > Scripts > Image Processor to do the same in Photoshop.

Another option is to upload to an album in high quality. This option is a little buried, but works well.

Another Solution

You can also changes your settings so that your photos are uploaded in HD by default

Well, digging around on Facebook’s Help Center has revealed some good guidance. It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been on there and I’m sure they’ve heard numerous complaints about image quality since then, so they maybe have updated it earlier to me finding it!

Check it out! See if Facebook’s tips work and let me know in the comments if you’ve noticed any difference at all in the quality.