Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

HDRLeader2

Main navigation

podcast inspiration

Photofocus Podcast January 14, 2017 — Inspiration with Scott Bourne & Marco Larousse

0

Scott and Marco discuss these topics on this #Inspiration episode of the Photofocus podcast:
  • Get to know an inspirational photographer: This month Marco introduces you to the American street, portrait and landscape photographer Joel Meyerowitz (born 1938 in NY). After quitting his job as an art director, Joel started in the 1960’s to shoot the streets of NY with 35mm B&W and color film. He adopted color film permanently in 1972 – which made him one of the early adopters in the art photography world. Check out his amazing work on his website at www.joelmeyerowitz.com
  • To kick off the year of inspiration for your photography, Scott and Marco discuss different ideas for personal photo projects in 2017. But instead of committing to just a 365 day (1 photo per day) project, they also discuss what you should consider if you want to plan your own photo project in order to make it a success.
  • They cover some of the different kind of photo projects and for whom they could work out best.
  • Have you thought of a 12 x 1-month project with different topics or genres (Portrait, Sports, Street, Wildlife, Landscapes, Architecture, Macro, etc…)?
  • If you can’t commit to daily or weekly photo projects, why not plan to capture a certain subject (churches, bus stops, public post boxes etc. in your town)?
  • It’s no secret that Scott and Marco love to print their images and they share some project ideas that involve printing your work.
  • There are plenty of analog film based projects that they discuss.
  • Scott’s photo book of the month pick is: The Moment it Clicks by Joe McNally http://blog.joemcnally.com/2008/02/12/the-moment-it-clicks/ ). Joe wrote what this book is about in the preface:
  •  “…It’s about being a photographer.It’s about the sheer joy of clicking the shutter…repeatedly! The sweet sound of the shutter and the explosion that occurs in your head and your heart when you make the shot. The deal is the shot, you know. You make the picture and you know something just froze solid in a shifting world. Something stabilized, for all time. You just hung your hat on a moment that otherwise would be gone forever, and now you can go back and take a look at that moment, be it amazing or ordinary, any time you want…”

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes. We would also love to get your feedback. Is there anything that you want us to cover on the show in the future? And we would appreciate if you could take a short moment to rate or to post a quick review on iTunes for us.

For more information on Scott Bourne follow him on Twitter: @ScottBourne

For more information on Marco Larousse follow him on Twitter: @HamburgCam

About this show:

On the monthly #Inspiration episode of the Photofocus podcast, Scott and Marco will discuss the art, history and motivation in photography that often gets lost in today’s media rich world. Slow down, look closer and put more intent into photography to increase your creativity and final results. And simply spread the pure love of photography.

Inspirational Photo Projects by Marco Larousse

Follow me

Marco Larousse

Marco Larousse is a fine art street and documentary photographer, a teacher, writer and speaker of photography related topics - MarcoLarousse.com. Marco has a background in photography of 30+ years.

Marco's approach to photography is "reduce to the basics and focus on the story and the subject." Growing up with the limitations that film photography has taught him, he still enjoys the basic approach to photography today. For Marco the camera is a tool and a mere extension of his instincts.

Marco is the producer and co-host of the Photofocus #Inspiration and #Mirrorless podcasts episodes.

Contact Marco on twitter @HamburgCam
Follow me

Latest posts by Marco Larousse (see all)

Categories: Audio Inspiration Photography Podcasts Tags:

 

This Post Sponsored By:

Drobo – Safe, Simple, Expandable Storage for All Parts of a Photography Workflows. Save 20% off (starting 11/29) at  the purchase of a Drobo 5D, Drobo 5Dt, Drobo 5N, or any 8-drive or 12-drive system at www.drobostore.com by December 31, 2016 using discount code PF20. That is a savings of $100 to $800 depending on the model purchased.

Perfect Exposure – Free for a Limited Time Get a free plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom. The perfect fix for exposure problems, add depth, contrast, and soft light to any scene. is all about saving you time so you can focus on doing what you love best. Ge it here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Leave A Reply