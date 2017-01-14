Photofocus Podcast January 14, 2017 — Inspiration with Scott Bourne & Marco Larousse

Scott and Marco discuss these topics on this #Inspiration episode of the Photofocus podcast:

Get to know an inspirational photographer: This month Marco introduces you to the American street, portrait and landscape photographer Joel Meyerowitz (born 1938 in NY). After quitting his job as an art director, Joel started in the 1960’s to shoot the streets of NY with 35mm B&W and color film. He adopted color film permanently in 1972 – which made him one of the early adopters in the art photography world. Check out his amazing work on his website at www.joelmeyerowitz.com

To kick off the year of inspiration for your photography, Scott and Marco discuss different ideas for personal photo projects in 2017. But instead of committing to just a 365 day (1 photo per day) project, they also discuss what you should consider if you want to plan your own photo project in order to make it a success.

They cover some of the different kind of photo projects and for whom they could work out best.

Have you thought of a 12 x 1-month project with different topics or genres (Portrait, Sports, Street, Wildlife, Landscapes, Architecture, Macro, etc…)?

If you can’t commit to daily or weekly photo projects, why not plan to capture a certain subject (churches, bus stops, public post boxes etc. in your town)?

It’s no secret that Scott and Marco love to print their images and they share some project ideas that involve printing your work.

There are plenty of analog film based projects that they discuss.

Scott’s photo book of the month pick is: The Moment it Clicks by Joe McNally http://blog.joemcnally.com/2008/02/12/the-moment-it-clicks/ ). Joe wrote what this book is about in the preface:

http://blog.joemcnally.com/2008/02/12/the-moment-it-clicks/ ). Joe wrote what this book is about in the preface: “…It’s about being a photographer.It’s about the sheer joy of clicking the shutter…repeatedly! The sweet sound of the shutter and the explosion that occurs in your head and your heart when you make the shot. The deal is the shot, you know. You make the picture and you know something just froze solid in a shifting world. Something stabilized, for all time. You just hung your hat on a moment that otherwise would be gone forever, and now you can go back and take a look at that moment, be it amazing or ordinary, any time you want…”

