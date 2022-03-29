Sometimes we have unwanted objects in our frame, or in the case of the below image my background didn’t quite cover all I needed. However, there are a few ways to quickly and simply do this. Like using the Clone Stamp in Adobe Photoshop tool to expand your frame.

The Clone Stamp tool

Using this tool is a quick and easy way to remove unwanted objects and expand your frame edges, especially if it is a nice contrast image like this one. I created a little video to show you how it is done.

Check out the below before and after images

So next time you need to expand your frame in Photoshop, why not try this method?