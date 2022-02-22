Using the Lasso tool in Photoshop for selections can be a little tricky if you’ve never used it before. But it is actually super simple.

I put together a little video on the basics of the Lasso tool, in its different configurations and how you can quickly and easily remove unwanted objects by using the Lasso tool and Photoshop’s Content-Aware Tool.

Using the Lasso tool in Photoshop for selections

The final results

It really does only take a few minutes to clean up some basic issues using the Lasso tool in Photoshop. If you are looking for more tips and tricks, feel free to stop in on my Photoshop 101 page on my website — juliepowellphotography.com. There is also a great tutorial on using similar features to expand your background and fill in gaps here.

It can also help with some more complicated object selections, but sometimes it just takes a little patience.