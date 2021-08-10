I’m thinking Content-Aware Fill in Photoshop has grown up. It helped tremendously in a calendar project with changing the aspect ratio of images.
Hummingbird calendar
Asked to prep images for a 2022 Hummingbird calendar, I agreed. I didn’t realize most images were horizontal and the calendar was closer to a square. If you were to expand the images important compositional elements in the environment would be left out. I dreaded replicating the scene for the images to fit the new aspect ratio.
Content-Aware Fill
Adobe Photoshop came to the rescue with the Content-Aware Fill tool. I had used this tool in the past, but felt that there was too much replication that looked as if it was cloned. It got you close but on critical inspection it needed extra massaging and cloning for it to be natural.
They’ve been working on it. The tool now seems to read and be more random in the replication of pixels.
It made my job much easier to employ Photoshop’s Content-Aware Fill.
The artist and the calendar
Hummingbird art
A number of the hummingbird images were supplied by a team in Brazil, Jose and Veronica Haydu. You can check their website for more images. Since Jose is based in Brazil, the language is Portuguese. You can copy and paste using Google Translate if you would like to enjoy the text as well as the fabulous work.
Sedona Hummingbird Society
Wanna get you hands on one of these spectacular hummingbird calendars? To purchase the “Dance of Love” 2022 Hummingbird society Calendar, go to the Hummingbird Society and click on 2022 calendar. Unfortunately, the 2021 festival was canceled because of Covid-19. You might want to join us in Sedona in 2022 for the Hummingbird Festival; it’s an awesome event!
Yours in Creative Photography, Bob
Brush up your photos
