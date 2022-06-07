Stack Edits with Originals in Mylio Photos

Mylio Photos is an amazing tool to help organize and find photos. One of the things I love most about this application is that it plays well with all of my other photo editing apps. I can find my favorites in Mylio Photos and then jump to other applications like Photoshop, Luminar Neo, Topaz Studio and others to edit.

When I’m done with an edit, I can export a full resolution display copy that will automatically stack edits with my originals in Mylio Photos. As I browse my image library, I’ll see my edited version. All the while, knowing my original raw file is also preserved and available if I ever want to use it.

How to use external editors with Mylio Photos

Editing photos with an external editor from Mylio Photos is simple. Go to the Photo menu in the top menu bar, choose Open With, and select the editing application you want to use. If your favorite app isn’t in the list, choose Other … and navigate to the application via macOS Finder or Windows Explorer.

Creating a display copy to stack edits with originals

Get creative and edit your photos as desired. When you’re finished editing, Export the image to its original folder (where the original raw/unedited version resides) using the following settings:

JPG/JPEG format

Full Resolution/Original Size

Append _display to the filename — for example, DC-Virginia-56.cr3 will be saved as DC-Virginia-56_display.jpg.

The edited display copy will automatically stack edits with originals once Mylio Photos has had a chance to scan the folder for changes. You can see which files in your library have a display copy in the Info Panel. Scroll down to the File Name field. This field will show all files associated with a selected image. In this example there is a cr3 raw file, a jpg display copy, and an XMP file with metadata.

If you take a peek into your macOS Finder or Windows Explorer, you’ll see that all of the files are listed: your original raw, edited JPG display copy, and XMP sidecar file.

Stacking edits with originals in Mylio Photos lets you see your edits as you scroll through your Mylio Photos Library. It is a great way to keep your library tidy and put your best work front and center so you can enjoy it.