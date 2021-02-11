Skylum has announced some great savings on LuminarAI bundles for Valentine’s Day. Running until January 15, you can save on LuminarAI, the Love Celebration Pack and Luminar X. Visit skylum.com to get your copy today.

Valentine’s Day savings brings LuminarAI down by $10. You can also bundle it with the Love Celebration Template Pack for $20 in savings. This gives you 10 Templates that are perfect for couple photos. They feature pink toning, heart-shaped bokeh, warm glowing light and more love-filled effects.

Or if you want to get even more extra, you can bundle LuminarAI and the Love Celebration Pack with Luminar X. This gives you freebies, including skies, Templates, LUTs and more, delivered regularly to you.

Current users of Luminar 3, Luminar 4 and Aurora HDR can also save big on LuminarAI. Several Template and sky packs are also on sale.