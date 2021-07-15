Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with commercial advertising photographer Aaron Van! He is a food, beverage, liquid and product specialist, and shares wonderful tips for those who want to break into the industry and hone their skills.

We discuss:

Aaron’s journey into food photography

The role of relationship building in his business

What makes an image “crave-able”

The difference between a food photographer vs someone who takes pictures of food

His Kelby One class and how it can benefit food photographers

How Platypod plays a role in his photography

Advice for photographers just starting out

Images copyright Aaron Van Creative

You can find Aaron at:

