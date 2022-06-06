If you like to hit the trails and go on excursions that take you out into the wild, you’ll need a camera bag that can withstand the rough and tumbles that come with such adventures. On such trips, you need to make sure you’re comfortable and that your gear is well protected from bumps, bangs and Mother Nature herself.

There are plenty of camera bags on the market that could be used in these scenarios. However, some bags stand out above the rest. In this roundup, we’re going to take a quick look at four camera bags that will get your gear safely from A to B while keeping you comfortable at the same time.

WANDRD FERNWEH — Camera protection for the multi-day hiker

A camera bag that I adore — and have abused — is the FERNWEH from WANDRD. This oversized bag is for those who like to go on multiple-day hikes into the wilderness. This 50L bag can carry it all, and all will be protected when the going gets tough. The FERNWEH has a dedicated waterproof compartment that can hold a hydration bladder and has a rugged, waterproof coating.

The FERNWEH uses WANDRD’s Camera Cubes to haul around your precious photography cargo. The Camera Cubes come in multiple sizes and have thick adjustable dividers. As a result, you can make the Camera Cubes fit your gear snuggly, and they fit in the bag in a way that allows you to access your equipment from the side of the bag. The FERNWEH is also incredibly comfortable. Thanks to the adjustable straps, you can easily make this camera bag fit your torso. Find out more about it in our full review.

PGYTECH OneMo backpack — An affordable camera bag offering comfort and protection

The OneMo from PGYTECH is a highly versatile camera bag ideal for landscape photographers who like to be out at dawn and home by dusk. On top of being incredibly comfortable to wear, this bag can hold a lot of gear and keep it safe from bumps, bangs and the elements. In our full review, we said:

“There is room for pretty much everything you can imagine, we packed everything we needed for a day trip. Totaling over 17 pounds, the padding on the back, shoulder straps and chest straps made it comfortable to wear.” Julie Powell

We stuffed the bag with cameras, lenses, a drone, filters, batteries and more during our review period. There was even room to spare, thanks to the expandable zippers. The gear inside stayed in place and was well-protected thanks to the generous amounts of padding and adjustable dividers. If you’re looking for a wear and water-resistant camera bag that won’t break the bank, check out the OneMo 25L from PGYTECH.

Tenba Solstice 24L — An easy to use camera bag with thick padding

I used the Tenba Solstice 24L for years, and it never let me — or my gear — down. This camera bag can carry everything photographers need while being extremely comfortable to wear. The Tenba Solstice 24L can fit two DSLR/mirrorless camera bodies, up to seven lenses, plus accessories. There’s even room for a 13-inch laptop or tablet. In addition, there’s storage space for a tripod and a water bottle and spacious front and top pockets. The materials are tough, and the padding is plentiful.

Thick padded shoulder straps make carrying gear to your shoot location effortless. The waist and sternum straps add more comfort and help disperse the load. You can also swing the bag around on your waist to access your gear without taking the bag off. So if you’re a landscape photographer who needs lots of gear protection and comfort, the Tenba Solstice 24L could be the camera bag for you.

WANDRD PRVKE — A camera bag that has it all

The WANDRD PRVKE is one of the top-selling camera bags for good reasons. First, this bag has plenty of space for camera gear. In addition, the roll-top compartment makes it easy to carry other items you’ll need on your hikes.

The WANDRD PRVKE is available in 11L, 21L, 31L and 41L versions. This means there’s a PRVKE that will fit just about any photographer’s needs. Made from water-resistant materials, the WANDRD PRVKE, with its weather-resistant zippers, quick side-access and padded laptop/tablet pocket, will keep you comfortable while keeping your gear safe. Read all about the WANDRD PRVKE in our full review.