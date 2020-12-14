With Christmas just around the corner, there is usually lots of cooking and baking going on.

Capture some of your own Christmas cheer with some behind-the-scenes photos. These can make for gorgeous keepsake memories if the kids or grandkids get involved too.

No kids? Grab some friends a bottle of wine and make an afternoon treat and get together of it — socially distanced, of course. Include the mess, include the clutter, holiday lights and fun, beautiful Christmas images to share with family and friends. Who knows — you might even find you next Christmas card idea!

Great Christmas photos don’t have to be staged. Make it real, but most of all make it fun. Oh, and don’t forget to nibble on some of those yummy treats!