The film look remains a popular creative style for various digital photography projects. Admittedly, however, it’s not always practical or doable to shoot actual film. Fortunately, we can always turn to various editing techniques to bring the look to our digital snaps!

There are actually a lot of learning resources online on the topic. But to save you time today, we bring four quick tips from the folks of Mango Street. These involve editing the “digital green,” coloring the shadows, adding halation and incorporating film grain overlay. With just a few tweaks on Lightroom or Photoshop, you’ll be able to bring your digital snaps closer to the film look.

Of course, you can always get some presets to emulate specific film stocks of your choice. However, if you’re just after subtle results, these quick tips should be helpful. The distinct CineStill 800T halation is actually a nifty trick for your street photography at night! Likewise, their tip for using an actual film grain structure is a nice touch, especially since you can adjust the grittiness to your liking!

Want more film look tips and tricks like this? Don’t forget to join our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!