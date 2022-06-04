The Micro Four Thirds OM SYSTEM OM-1 has been so successful that OMDS hasn’t been able to keep up with demand. Now, word on the street suggests that the current OM SYSTEM flagship camera could get a small brother soon.

It’s just a matter of time before we have a full suite of M4/3 cameras that bear the OM SYSTEM name. In fact, according to 43 Rumors, we could see a new camera in the next few months in the shape of an OM SYSTEM OM-5. Presently, there are no hard details about the camera. Still, one only needs to look at the history of the Olympus EM-5 series to see what might be in-store.

What we want to see in an OM SYSTEM OM-5

If the OM SYSTEM OM-1 is anything to go by (read our review), we could be in for a treat. If, of course, the OM-5 is, in fact, a thing. I was so impressed with the OM-1 during the review period that I bought one. I love many things about the OM-1, and I’m sure some of its features will make their way into the OM-5. So, knowing what we know about how Olympus used to nerf their cameras from model to model, here is what we think the OM-5 could look like.

We know the Micro Four Thirds EM-5 series had a price point that was usually about $600 lighter than the Olympus E-M1 series. So, we should all expect some cost-saving measures to help keep that old pricing model in line. In addition, given that the supply chain is still not fully functional and that the OM-1 has seen several delays, I would not be surprised if the OM SYSTEM OM-1 uses a few components from previous generation cameras. This could help ease the strain on the new part supply chain, and it will help keep costs down.

Let’s talk about specs, baby

We want the new BSI sensor from the OM-1 to be used in the potential OM-5.

So, what would we like to see in a potential OM SYSTEM OM-5? Off the bat, we would like to see the new 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds BSI sensor powering the camera. Any attempt to use the older, non-BSI sensor from the previous generation of cameras would be met with derision, which is something that OMDS cannot afford.

Using the new sensor with improved lowlight performance and slightly improved dynamic range would also mean the OM-5 could use the same processor, which would mean the vastly improved autofocus system would be in place. The new sensor and parts of the improved AF system have to make it into the new camera. I say parts because I do not believe the OM-5 will have the same AI tracking features as the OM-1. If OMDS can squeeze the IBIS system from the OM-1 into the more petite OM SYSTEM OM-5 body, that would also be great.

IP53 Weather sealing and new menus will be welcomed

The new menu system and super control panel should jump into all new OM SYSTEM cameras.

I would like to see the new BLX-1 battery in the OM-5. Still, OMDS has no clue when they will be getting more in stock for the OM-1. So, I think we’ll likely see the old EM-5 III battery being used. I also would not expect the OM-5 to receive the 5.76 million dot EVF or the LCD from the OM-1. Instead, I think you’ll find the old 2.36 million dot EVF and the old articulating LCD being used. This is an easy way to create product separation and decrease manufacturing costs. Expect just one UHS-II card slot as well. Video features would also likely be downgraded too.

I would, however, expect the OM SYSTEM OM-5 to feature IP53-rated weather sealing. That will be another key selling point for the market OMDS is going after. In addition, the new menu system and the new super control panel should also jump into the OM-5. This will be nice as the new menu systems are a vast improvement other the old system.

The M4/3 OM SYSTEM OM-5 — The perfect travel companion?

The E-M5 has always had beautiful retro looks. Photo by Rosie Kerr on Unsplash

So, there you have it. In true Olympus style, I think OMDS OM SYSTEM OM-5 will be a small brother to the OM-1 that borrows some new features while also leveraging tech from the old Olympus days. If OMDS can keep the charm of the EM-5 series with its retro look and stuff the new sensor, AF system, IBIS, improved weather sealing and the new menu system in it, I think users attracted to models like the OM-5 will be OK with a lower resolution EVF/LCD and older battery tech.

As for pricing, if the OM-5 can come in around the $1,499 mark, I think it would sell very well. It would be one of the best cameras on the market for traveling photographers. What would you like to see in an OM SYSTEM OM-5? Let us know in the comment section below.