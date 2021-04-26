To help kick off Mother’s Day, Tamron is offering up to $100 instant savings on four popular zoom lenses for the Sony full-frame mirrorless system. From now through May 9, 2021, you can save on the 17-28mm, 28-75mm, 70-180mm and 28-200mm lenses.

All four lenses feature a wide aperture starting at f/2.8, Tamron’s RXD (Rapid-eXtra-silent stepping Drive) and VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive), which offers quiet and high-precision autofocus. The lenses feature moisture-resistant construction, fluorine coating, excellent close-focusing capability and compatibility with various Sony-specific features, including Eye AF.

In addition to the instant savings on Tamron’s mirrorless lenses for Sony, the company is also offering up to $200 off various DSLR lenses through May 2, 2021. This includes the SP 150-600mm ($200 off), SP 70-200mm ($100 off) and 18-200mm ($50 off). The company’s 20mm, 24mm and 35mm primes for Sony cameras are also $50 off.

To learn more, visit Tamron’s website.