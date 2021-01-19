There’s some great deals this week from our friends over at B&H, including savings on gear from Sony, Vello, Bolt and more! Below are a few of our favorites; click here to check out all the deals.

Sony savings

Sony Alpha a6000 with 16-50mm and 55-210mm lenses and accessory kit

Originally $998; on sale for $698

Ready to get shooting? This Sony a6000 kit comes with two lenses and a free accessories kit from B&H. Perfect for both stills and video work, the a6000 features a 24.3-megapixel APS-C sensor and BIONZ X image processor. The camera is capable of Full HD movies and low-light stills, with ISO up to 25,600. The a6000 can shoot continuously up to 11fps and offers both phase and contrast-detect autofocus.

Sony lens savings

B&H is offering up to $200 off select Sony lenses:

See all the lenses with savings at bhphoto.com.

Other great deals