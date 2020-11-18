Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with photographer JB Sallee about how he’s staying productive during 2020 and planning for the future!

All images copyright JB Sallee Photography

We discuss:

How JB got started in the photography industry

How he is sustaining his business given the challenges of 2020

How he is maintaining relationships with his clients

How he is staying productive and planning for the future

Skills many photographers struggle with

The importance of education

How he has used Platypod in his photography work

Advice for photographers and the importance of having a business mentor

His upcoming campfire workshop at CampfireWorkshops.com

JB can be found at:

