Photographer of the Day: Milosh Kosanovich

Category: Travel

Photographer: Milosh Kosanovich Scattered Storms

 

I may be a bit partial to this because I live near Chicago and am in the city quite often. I love the drama in the light and clouds and it’s always great to see a new point of view of an old familiar city. It’s about being in the right place at the right time, but also about planning to be there and returning to the same spot over and over as conditions are constantly changing, different times of the day, different times of the year and ever changing weather always present so many opportunities.

This image was taken from the John Hancock building observation area (360 Chicago) and every Monday they have Tripod Mondays which means they allow you to use tripods on Mondays. It’s a good reminder to check with tourist sites that you’re planning on visiting to find out the rules about tripods and photography in general. Also, check with local camera clubs and organizations who may have outings during the times your visiting.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

 

Lauri Novak

Lauri Novak is a fine art photographer, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way.
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com

Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)

